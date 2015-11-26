BRIEF-Verint Systems sees 2018 adj. rev. of $1.14 bln, plus or minus 2 pct
* Verint Systems Inc sees 2018 non-gaap total revenue of $1.14 billion, plus or minus 2 percent - sec filing
Nov 26 Gemalto NV :
* BBVA Bancomer and Gemalto announce first commercial rollout of dynamic code verification solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Redhill Biopharma receives fda orphan drug designation for yeliva® for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma