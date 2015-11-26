BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives
* Company has retained Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, incorporated to serve as its financial advisor in process
Nov 26 Evolva Holding SA :
* Made a small donation to support research to better understand fungi underpinning rainforest biodiversity in Malaysian Borneo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Contravir’S Cyclophilin inhibitor CRV431 targets hepatitis B surface antigen (HBSAG)