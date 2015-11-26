Nov 26 Asklepios Kliniken GmbH:

* 9-month sales increased by 2.2 pct to 2,312.3 million euros ($2.45 billion) versus 2,263.3 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA rises by around 13 pct to 265 million euros

* FY outlook confirmed: organic sales growth in 2015 of between 2 pct and 4 pct