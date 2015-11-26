BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives
* Company has retained Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, incorporated to serve as its financial advisor in process
Nov 26 Asklepios Kliniken GmbH:
* 9-month sales increased by 2.2 pct to 2,312.3 million euros ($2.45 billion) versus 2,263.3 million euros
* 9-month EBITDA rises by around 13 pct to 265 million euros
* FY outlook confirmed: organic sales growth in 2015 of between 2 pct and 4 pct Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Contravir’S Cyclophilin inhibitor CRV431 targets hepatitis B surface antigen (HBSAG)