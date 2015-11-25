BRIEF-Getswift signs multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
* Signed an exclusive multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
Nov 25 OTI Greentech AG :
* Buys out minority interests in VTT Maritime AS
* Purchase price paid in OTI Greentech shares (at 1.50 euro/ share)
* Revenue expectations for 2015 reduced, for 2016 significantly higher
* Reduces its revenue expectations for current year to 10 million euros ($10.7 million)
* Expects a significant increase in revenues to more than 20 million euros in 2016 and further growth beyond
* Expects positive group cash flows in 2016 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer