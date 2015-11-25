BRIEF-Getswift signs multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
* Signed an exclusive multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
Nov 25 Arrowhead Properties Ltd
* Increased amount of capital to be raised from r200 million to r250 million
* Placing of 13.3 million new A shares at r9.40 per A share and placing of 13.3 million new B shares at r9.40 per B share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed an exclusive multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer