Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 25 RTX A/S :
* Q4 revenue 85.1 million Danish crowns ($12.1 million) versus 69.0 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBIT 10.6 million crowns versus 7.2 million crowns year ago
* Expects 2015/16 revenue to range between 365 million-380 million crowns
* Expects 2015/16 EBIT between 54 million-60 million crowns and EBITDA between 58 million-66 million crowns
* Recommends dividends of 2.00 Danish crowns per share along with a share repurchase programme of 35.0 million Danish crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0492 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order