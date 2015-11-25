BRIEF-Suncorp Group announces opening of capital notes offer
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer
Nov 25 Santam Ltd :
* Operational update to shareholders following the board meeting held on 25 November 2015
* Continued to achieve strong underwriting results following 30 June 2015 interim reporting period
* Group marginally improved gross written premium growth compared to first 6 months of 2015 financial year
* Return on insurance funds was positively impacted by increase in interest rates and improved returns on foreign currency assets
* Headline earnings remain susceptible to inherent volatility of underwriting and investment activities
* Investment performance was in line with market for period subsequent to 30 june 2015
* Group's solvency margin as at 31 October 2015 is marginally above upper end of target range of 35 pct to 45 pct of net premiums
* Group benefited from impact of weaker rand on foreign currency assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer
April 3 Tortoise Power And Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc: