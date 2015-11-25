BRIEF-Eaton Vance announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Eaton vance corp. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
Nov 25 Renergen Ltd :
* Clive Angel has resigned as an executive director and financial director of company having served his term which terminates upon approval of acquisition
* Nick Mitchell has been appointed as an executive director of company and chief operating officer
* Fulu Ravele has been appointed as financial director of company
DETROIT, April 3 General Motors Co on Monday outlined in a regulatory filing contacts with billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn who went public last week with a plan to boost GM's value and announced its slate of board nominees, all of whom currently serve on the board.