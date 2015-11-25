Nov 25 Renergen Ltd :

* Clive Angel has resigned as an executive director and financial director of company having served his term which terminates upon approval of acquisition

* Nick Mitchell has been appointed as an executive director of company and chief operating officer

* Fulu Ravele has been appointed as financial director of company