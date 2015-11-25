BRIEF-Eaton Vance announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Eaton vance corp. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
Nov 25 Stratcorp Ltd :
* Headline and diluted headline loss for 6 months to Aug. 31 of 1.63 cents/shr
* Financial products division remains profitable
* Revenue for 6 months to Aug. 31 declined from 12.5 million rand to 9.3 million rand
DETROIT, April 3 General Motors Co on Monday outlined in a regulatory filing contacts with billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn who went public last week with a plan to boost GM's value and announced its slate of board nominees, all of whom currently serve on the board.