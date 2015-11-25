UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 25 Papoutsanis Industrial And Commercial Of Consumer Goods SA :
* 9-Month turnover 11.7 million euros ($12.39 million) versus 13.7 million euros year ago
* 9-Month net loss 397,191 euros versus profit 315,372 euros year ago
* 9-Month EBITDA 1.2 million euros versus 1.8 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 1.4 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1kTw6wn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.