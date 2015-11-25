Teva wins FDA approval for Huntington's drug
April 3 Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug to treat chorea stemming from Huntington's disease, a fatal degenerative disorder.
Nov 25 Euromedis Groupe SA :
* Reports FY net income group share of 2.5 million euros ($2.66 million) compared to 2.6 million euros a year ago
* FY EBITDA is 4.0 million euros compared to 5.8 million euros a year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 0.12 euro per share, growth of 20 percent
* Sees 2015/2016 consolidated revenue growth about 5 percent, to reach 75 million euros
* Maintains target of 100 million euros in revenue by 2016/2017
* Reports Q1 consolidated revenue of 17.3 million euros compared to 16.8 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1NPjtt2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 3 Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug to treat chorea stemming from Huntington's disease, a fatal degenerative disorder.
AMMAN, April 3 Syrian jets on Monday bombed residential areas in the eastern countryside of Damascus killing and injuring dozens in some of the heaviest bombing raids on the main rebel enclave near the capital in months, residents and activists said.