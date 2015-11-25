Teva wins FDA approval for Huntington's drug
April 3 Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug to treat chorea stemming from Huntington's disease, a fatal degenerative disorder.
Nov 25 Adocia SA :
* Announces positive Phase 1b results of BioChaperone Combo in patients with type 2 diabetes
* BioChaperone Combo demonstrates significantly superior early prandial action and late metabolic effect compared to Humalog Mix75/25, consistent with a previous clinical study on patients with type 1 diabetes
* Says the study established the "proof-of-concept" that BioChaperone Combo has a similar effect to the separate injections of Lantus and Humalog, based on these two parameters, in patient with type 2 diabetes
Source text: bit.ly/1IaVCaK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 3 Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug to treat chorea stemming from Huntington's disease, a fatal degenerative disorder.
AMMAN, April 3 Syrian jets on Monday bombed residential areas in the eastern countryside of Damascus killing and injuring dozens in some of the heaviest bombing raids on the main rebel enclave near the capital in months, residents and activists said.