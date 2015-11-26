BRIEF-Tiger Global Management reports 12.5 pct passive stake in Apollo Global Management
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports 12.5 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management Llc as of March 27 - sec filing
Nov 25 Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd :
* Sees net earnings for year ended Dec. 31, 2015 to be at least 25 percent lower than year earlier
* Expects 2015 net earnings to decline on increased impairment and redundancy charges
* Says impairment charges continue to be elevated and there may be further deterioration before year end Source: j.mp/1SlF1kN Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp on Tuesday asked creditor banks for a new loan and offered a stake in its memory chip unit that is being split off as collateral, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.