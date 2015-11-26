Nov 26 Ica Gruppen Says Company, Which Is 50%

* Ica real estate and första ap-fonden form secore fastigheter

* Initially the company will acquire 13 store properties from ICA Real Estate Sweden, in which ICA will be the main tenant

* Ica gruppen says sale of these properties by ica real estate will generate a capital gain of approximately sek 300 million

* The company, which is 50%-owned each by ica and första ap-fonden, will have an initial property portfolio worth approximately sek 1.1 billion

* Ica gruppen says company's aim is to buy and own ica stores in strategic locations

* The formation of the jointly owned company is in line with ICA Real Estate's strategy to maintain ICA's influence in the respective marketplaces while freeing up capital for future investments