BRIEF-Tiger Global Management reports 12.5 pct passive stake in Apollo Global Management
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports 12.5 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management Llc as of March 27 - sec filing
Nov 26 Investec Property Fund Ltd
* Competition tribunal has approved Zenprop acquisition without any conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp on Tuesday asked creditor banks for a new loan and offered a stake in its memory chip unit that is being split off as collateral, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.