Nov 26 Tesco Plc

* Us litigation update

* Reached agreement in principle to settle a class action commenced in new york on behalf of holders of company's american depositary receipts

* Reached agreement in principle to settle a class action commenced in new york on behalf of holders of company's american depositary receipts

* Provides for tesco to pay us$12 million to settle class action with no admission of liability. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)