BRIEF-Verint Systems sees 2018 adj. rev. of $1.14 bln, plus or minus 2 pct
* Verint Systems Inc sees 2018 non-gaap total revenue of $1.14 billion, plus or minus 2 percent - sec filing
Nov 26 Tesco Plc
* Us litigation update
* Reached agreement in principle to settle a class action commenced in new york on behalf of holders of company's american depositary receipts
* Provides for tesco to pay us$12 million to settle class action with no admission of liability.
* Redhill Biopharma receives fda orphan drug designation for yeliva® for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma