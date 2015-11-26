UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 26 SSP Group Plc :
* FY operating profit of 97.4 million pounds: up 17.6 pct in constant currency, and 10.1 pct at actual exchange rates
* FY like-for-like sales up 3.7 pct: driven by growth in air passenger travel and retailing initiatives
* FY revenue of 1.8 billion: up 4.3 pct on a constant currency basis; 0.3 pct at actual exchange rates
* FY operating margin up 50 basis points to 5.3 pct
* Final dividend of 2.2 pence per share, bringing full-year dividend to 4.3 pence per share
* New financial year has started in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.