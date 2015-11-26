UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 26 McColl's Retail Group Plc :
* Announces that, as stated at time of IPO, James Lancaster is intending to step down from his position as chief executive
* Search will now commence to find a successor, with Lancaster remaining in role until a replacement is identified
* Board has asked Lancaster to take over as non- executive chairman and he has agreed to carry out this role until AGM in April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.