Nov 26 Eurosic SA :

* Accompanies Center Parcs in its European expansion through development of new project in Germany

* Eurosic and Pierre et Vacances-Center Parcs have concluded exclusive agreement for acquisition by Eurosic of Center Parcs Allgäu development project, the delivery of which is scheduled for late 2018, early 2019

* Says investment is in the range of 255 million euros ($270.56 million) and to project will be fully leased to Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs under long lease term