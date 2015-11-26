BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma receives FDA orphan drug designation for cholangiocarcinoma drug
* Redhill Biopharma receives fda orphan drug designation for yeliva® for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma
Nov 26 Areva SA
* Areva and Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the field of decommissioning and decontamination of boiling water reactors in Japan. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Conn's, Inc. reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 financial results