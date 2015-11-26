Nov 26 Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge :

* Offers around 150 staff severance agreements

* Around 150 severance agreements will be signed due to voluntary process compared with the previously indicated figure of 100

* Non-recurring costs in region of 150 million Norwegian crowns will be incurred in connection with downsizing process

