Nov 26 Competition Commission:

* Competition Commission says to appeal decision of Supreme Court of appeal in Premier Foods matter

* Lodged application on Nov.25 for leave to appeal to constitutional court against judgment, order of Supreme Court Of Appeal (SCA) delivered on Nov.4

* Effect of SCA's judgement is that victims of bread cartel will not be able to institute a civil claim for damages against Premier

* Tribunal found that Premier together with Pioneer Foods (pty) Ltd, Tiger Brands (pty) Ltd and Foodcorp (pty) Ltd had participated in bread cartel

* Is concerned that decision of SCA precludes victims of bread cartel from exercising their right to sue Premier for damages suffered

