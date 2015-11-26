UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 26 Competition Commission:
* Competition Commission says to appeal decision of Supreme Court of appeal in Premier Foods matter
* Lodged application on Nov.25 for leave to appeal to constitutional court against judgment, order of Supreme Court Of Appeal (SCA) delivered on Nov.4
* Effect of SCA's judgement is that victims of bread cartel will not be able to institute a civil claim for damages against Premier
* Tribunal found that Premier together with Pioneer Foods (pty) Ltd, Tiger Brands (pty) Ltd and Foodcorp (pty) Ltd had participated in bread cartel
* Effect of SCA's judgement is victims of bread cartel will not be able to institute a civil claim for damages against Premier
* Is concerned that decision of SCA precludes victims of bread cartel from exercising their right to sue Premier for damages suffered
* Victims of bread cartel will be able to institute civil claims against other three firms in cartel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.