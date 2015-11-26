Nov 26 Siguldas CMAS

* 9-Month net sales 842,942 euros ($895,035.82) versus 875,193 euros year ago

* 9-Month profit for the period 103,880 euros versus 149,109 euros year ago

* Says 9-Month decrease of the net sales and the increase of the trade receivables was effected both by the shrinking of the sales market in Russia and the lifting of quotas on milk production by the European Union in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)