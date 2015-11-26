UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 26 Siguldas CMAS
* 9-Month net sales 842,942 euros ($895,035.82) versus 875,193 euros year ago
* 9-Month profit for the period 103,880 euros versus 149,109 euros year ago
* Says 9-Month decrease of the net sales and the increase of the trade receivables was effected both by the shrinking of the sales market in Russia and the lifting of quotas on milk production by the European Union in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.