Nov 26 Crookes Brothers Ltd :

* Operating cash flow of 101.2 million rand is 55 pct higher than that of previous period.

* Board cautions against using interim results to project full year earnings due to effect of seasonality of crop revenues on profitability.

* Revenue for six months to Sept. 30 at 353.1 million rand

* Headline earnings per share at 181.4 cents

* Interim dividend of 35.0 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)