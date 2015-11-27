BRIEF-B-Soft to use 100 mln yuan to set up investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
* Says it will use 100 million yuan to set up an investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
Nov 27 Dottikon Es Holding AG :
* Reports H1 net sales at 43.2 million Swiss francs ($42.18 million) versus 39.1 million Swiss francs a year ago
* H1 EBIT is 1.1 million Swiss francs versus EBIT loss of 4.3 million Swiss francs a year ago
* H1 net profit is 1.0 million Swiss francs versus loss of 3.2 million Swiss francs a year ago
* Anticipates for FY a further increase in net sales and net income compared to the previous year Source text: bit.ly/1Nbl0sR Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0242 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use 100 million yuan to set up an investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
WASHINGTON, April 4 Top White House deputies returned to the Capitol on Tuesday evening to meet Republican lawmakers and discuss a second attempt at replacing Obamacare.
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia