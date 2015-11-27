Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 27 Okmetic Oyj :
* Will pay additional dividend
* Decided to distribute 0.25 euro per share as additional dividend (4,220,342.75 euros ($4.5 million) in total)
* Dividend record date Nov. 30, 2015
* Dividend will be paid on Dec. 7, 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9425 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)