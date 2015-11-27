Local Japan banks Daishi, Hokuetsu reach basic merger pact
TOKYO, April 5 Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank, two small locally operating Japanese lenders, said on Wednesday they had reached a basic agreement to merge their operations.
Nov 27 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :
* Exercise of pre-emptive rights
* Expected net proceeds of capital increase amount to at least 70.0 million Swiss francs ($68.4 million)
* 1,323,868,992 new registered shares corresponding to 92.36 pct of offered 1,433,387,664 new registered shares have been subscribed by exercising pre-emptive rights
* Any new registered shares not taken up in share offering will be subscribed by Lamesa Holding s.a. At offer price of 0.05 Swiss francs per offered share Source text - bit.ly/1lkKUE3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0235 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.
* Fy consolidated revenues, excluding non-recurring gains, 46.74 billion pesos; up 4% year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: