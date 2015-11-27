Nov 27 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* Exercise of pre-emptive rights

* Expected net proceeds of capital increase amount to at least 70.0 million Swiss francs ($68.4 million)

* 1,323,868,992 new registered shares corresponding to 92.36 pct of offered 1,433,387,664 new registered shares have been subscribed by exercising pre-emptive rights

* Any new registered shares not taken up in share offering will be subscribed by Lamesa Holding s.a. At offer price of 0.05 Swiss francs per offered share Source text - bit.ly/1lkKUE3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0235 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)