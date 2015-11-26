Nov 26 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc

* Disposal of Wowcher, DMG Media's online discount business, to newly formed co in which DMGT holds a c.30 pct stake

* Also acquiring UK and Ireland operations of LivingSocial; expects to realise synergies from combined operations

* Net proceeds from disposal of Wowcher and investment in new company are 29 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: