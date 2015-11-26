Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 26 Mls Multimedia SA
* Q3 2015 turnover at 4.38 million euros ($4.65 million)versus 3.10 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 net profit at 0.42 million euros versus 0.58 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 EBITDA at 1.19 million euros versus 1.36 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2015 at 1.81 million euros versus 2.25 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1YvzHPB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order