Nov 26 Fortis Microfinance Bank Plc :

* Says resignation of Kunle Oketikun as managing director of the bank with effect from Nov. 30, 2015

* Says Oketikun still remains a director and shareholder of the bank

* Says board has appointed executive director, business development, Ugochukwu M. Ezeh to succeed Oketikun in acting capacity