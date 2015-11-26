Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 26 RTX A/S :
* Initiates a new share buy back programme
* Share buy-back programme runs from Nov. 26, 2015 to Jan. 21, 2016
* In this period RTX will acquire shares with a value of up to 3 million Danish crowns($426,973.33)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0262 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order