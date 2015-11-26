BRIEF-Selectcore announces private placement financing and granting of options
* Selectcore announces private placement financing and granting of options
Nov 26 African Media Entertainment Ltd :
* Increase in H1 revenue of 5 pct to R123 million
* Interim dividend for period ended Sept.30, 2015 is 100 cents per share
* Income attributable to equity holders amounted to R19,5 million (2014: R19,4 million) with EPS of 239,2 cents for six months ended Sept.30
* Expects trading conditions for remaining six months of year to remain challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Selectcore announces private placement financing and granting of options
ISTANBUL, April 4 A German-Turkish journalist whose arrest in Turkey has jolted relations between Ankara and Berlin is doing well in prison but Germany is pushing for his release, German Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Roth said after consular officials visited him.