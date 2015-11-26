UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 26 Briju SA :
* Total value of contracts with Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheidenanstalt AG between Oct. 26 and Nov. 26 amounts to 57.4 million zlotys ($14.3 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0240 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.