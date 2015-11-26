Nov 26 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :

* Announced that the German Federal Cartel Office has today inspected its German subsidiary Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH

* Inspection is related to possible anticompetitive practices in connection with the fixation of alloy surcharges at several companies of the special steel sector Source text - bit.ly/1LBlUh0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)