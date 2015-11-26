UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 26 Flour Mills Kepenos SA :
* Q3 turnover 8.2 million euros ($8.71 million) versus 9.3 million euros a year ago
* Q3 net profit 134,000 euros versus 529,000 euros a year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 470,000 euros versus 957,000 euros a year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 4.9 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year euros ago Source text: bit.ly/1MTxN3N Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.