Local Japan banks Daishi, Hokuetsu reach basic merger pact
TOKYO, April 5 Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank, two small locally operating Japanese lenders, said on Wednesday they had reached a basic agreement to merge their operations.
Nov 27 National Bank of Kenya Ltd :
* 9 months ended Sept. 30, 2015 group total interest income of 9.75 billion shillings versus 7.63 billion shillings year ago
* 9 month group net interest income of 5.70 billion shillings versus 4.95 billion shillings year ago
* 9 month group profit before tax and exceptional items of 3.22 billion shillings versus 1.79 billion shillings year ago Source: j.mp/1NfqtTV Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.
* Fy consolidated revenues, excluding non-recurring gains, 46.74 billion pesos; up 4% year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: