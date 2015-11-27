Local Japan banks Daishi, Hokuetsu reach basic merger pact
TOKYO, April 5 Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank, two small locally operating Japanese lenders, said on Wednesday they had reached a basic agreement to merge their operations.
Nov 27 Zublin Immobiliere France SA :
* Reports H1 net operating loss of 1.8 million euros ($1.91 million) compared to loss of 55.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 net consolidated loss is 14.0 million euros compared to loss of 61.6 million euros a year ago
* Gross rental income at September 30, 2015 for half year is 2.7 million euros compared to 3.6 million euros as at September 30, 2014
* Says the results of both 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 financial years will be impacted by the financial vacancy and rent-free periods granted to new tenants will keep on weighing on cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, April 5 Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank, two small locally operating Japanese lenders, said on Wednesday they had reached a basic agreement to merge their operations.
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.
* Fy consolidated revenues, excluding non-recurring gains, 46.74 billion pesos; up 4% year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: