Local Japan banks Daishi, Hokuetsu reach basic merger pact
TOKYO, April 5 Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank, two small locally operating Japanese lenders, said on Wednesday they had reached a basic agreement to merge their operations.
Nov 27 Bank Saint Petersburg :
* 9-month net profit 2.7 billion roubles ($40.75 million), down 34.5 pct versus year ago
* 9-month net interest income 12.3 billion roubles, down 5 pct versus year ago
* 9-month net fee and commission income 2.9 billion roubles, up 9.4 pct versus year ago
* 9-month provision for loan impairments 8.88 billion roubles versus 4.37 billion roubles year ago
* Says as at Oct. 1 its Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratios were 10.3 pct and 16.3 pct respectively Source text - bit.ly/1R9YlTC , bit.ly/1Snww8W Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, April 5 Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank, two small locally operating Japanese lenders, said on Wednesday they had reached a basic agreement to merge their operations.
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.
* Fy consolidated revenues, excluding non-recurring gains, 46.74 billion pesos; up 4% year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: