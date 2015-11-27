UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 27 Kilian Kerner AG :
* Announces rights issue for ordinary cash capital increase of up to 2.5 million euros ($3 million)
* Subscription period from Nov. 30 to Dec. 14
* Subscription price of at least 1.00 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources