Local Japan banks Daishi, Hokuetsu reach basic merger pact
TOKYO, April 5 Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank, two small locally operating Japanese lenders, said on Wednesday they had reached a basic agreement to merge their operations.
Nov 27 Worldline SA :
* Says as previously announced, it has appealed against the French administration's intention not to renew with Worldline the automated traffic offence processing contract (which had been notified at the end of October 2015)
* Says the judge, ruling in summary proceedings, has notified its decision to overrule Worldline's appeal
* Says this decision will have no impact in 2015 and should have a limited OMDA impact in 2016 at Worldline level, given the necessary anticipated extension and transition related activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.
* Fy consolidated revenues, excluding non-recurring gains, 46.74 billion pesos; up 4% year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: