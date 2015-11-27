Nov 27 Freedom Property Fund Ltd :

* Sees headline loss per share of between 0.39 cents and 0.41 cents for six months ended 31 August 2015

* HEPS to be down by 167.2 pct and 170.7 pct compared to headline earnings per share of 0.58 cents published in previous period

* Will report an attributable loss per share of between 9 - 10 cents for six months ended 31 August 2015, down between 120.1.pct - 122.4 pct