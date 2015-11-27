BRIEF-B-Soft to use 100 mln yuan to set up investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
* Says it will use 100 million yuan to set up an investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
Nov 27 William Demant Holding A/S & Audika Group SA:
* William Demant launches public tender followed by squeeze out on Audika Groupe
* Tender price is 17.79 euros ($18.83) per share
* Offer is valid for 10 days
* Offer concerns the total number of 434,592 shares, reflecting 4.60 percent of capital Source text: bit.ly/1XkDnX8 Further company coverage:, ($1 = 0.9447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use 100 million yuan to set up an investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
WASHINGTON, April 4 Top White House deputies returned to the Capitol on Tuesday evening to meet Republican lawmakers and discuss a second attempt at replacing Obamacare.
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia