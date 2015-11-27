Nov 27 Computer Warehouse Group Plc :

* Says appointment of Abiodun Bamidele Fawunmi as new chairman of the co following death of its former chairman, Chief Willie Belonwu

* Says Abiodun was appointed at board meeting of the company held on Nov. 22, 2015

* Says prior to his appointment as chairman, Abiodun was a non-executive director and chairman of general purpose committee of board