* MPI unblinds prospective study of LungChip prognosticator in early lung cancer

* After unblinding it was discovered that a rare but very aggressive sub-type of lung cancer can be identified at all stages of the disease

* LungChip is a prognostic tool for predicting which patients have a good or a bad prognosis of their lung cancer, which can have impact on treatment

