Nov 27 Elumeo SE :

* 9-month revenue in reporting period increased by 8.2 pct to 54.1 million euros ($57.43 million) compared to same period of prior year (first nine months of 2014: 50.0 million euros)

* Adjusted EBITDA for first nine months of 2015 amounted to -1.1 million euros (prior-year period: 2.8 million euros)

* EBITDA impacted primarily by non-recurring items related to move in UK in Q3 of 2015

* For 2015 as a whole, expects consolidated sales to be slightly above last year's figure of 70.8 million euros and a positive adjusted EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)