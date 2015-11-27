Local Japan banks Daishi, Hokuetsu reach basic merger pact
TOKYO, April 5 Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank, two small locally operating Japanese lenders, said on Wednesday they had reached a basic agreement to merge their operations.
Nov 27 Sun Limited:
* David Anderson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company
* David Anderson will assume his functions as from 8 February 2016, subject to approvals being obtained from the regulatory bodies
* Until Feb 8, executive committee of Board of Directors of Sun, chaired by Jean-Pierre Dalais, will continue to ensure business continuity Source text (bit.ly/1OjIQaT)
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.
* Fy consolidated revenues, excluding non-recurring gains, 46.74 billion pesos; up 4% year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: