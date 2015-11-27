Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 27 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems and Services SA :
* Q3 2015 turnover at 421.17 million euros ($447.45 million) versus 424.01 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 net loss at 8.67 million euros versus net profit of 2.92 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 EBITDA at 44.68 million euros versus 42.19 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2015 at 272.32 million euros versus 199.48 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1XuYyR1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)