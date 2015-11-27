BRIEF-B-Soft to use 100 mln yuan to set up investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
* Says it will use 100 million yuan to set up an investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
Nov 27 Glycorex Transplantation Publ AB :
* Q3 net sales 7.2 million Swedish crowns ($825,000) versus 8.8 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating loss 1.2 million crowns versus 0.0 crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7208 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use 100 million yuan to set up an investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
WASHINGTON, April 4 Top White House deputies returned to the Capitol on Tuesday evening to meet Republican lawmakers and discuss a second attempt at replacing Obamacare.
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia