Local Japan banks Daishi, Hokuetsu reach basic merger pact
TOKYO, April 5 Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank, two small locally operating Japanese lenders, said on Wednesday they had reached a basic agreement to merge their operations.
Nov 27 Pasal Real Estate Development SA :
* Q3 2015 turnover, in terms of leasing revenue at 0.46 million euros ($488,428) versus 0.58 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 net loss at 2.71 million euros versus 0.19 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 EBITDA loss at 0.32 million euros versus EBITDA profit of 0.12 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2015 at 0.14 million euros versus 0.07 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1QKxpuz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.
* Fy consolidated revenues, excluding non-recurring gains, 46.74 billion pesos; up 4% year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: