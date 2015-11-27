BRIEF-B-Soft to use 100 mln yuan to set up investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
* Says it will use 100 million yuan to set up an investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
Nov 27 Sectra AB
* Swedish county council enhances efficiency of mammography using it system from Sectra
* Says has signed a multi-year agreement with Region Jonköping for the management and storage of radiology images and patient information (PACS and RIS) for its mammography operation
* Says order value amounts to eur 1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 4 Top White House deputies returned to the Capitol on Tuesday evening to meet Republican lawmakers and discuss a second attempt at replacing Obamacare.
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia